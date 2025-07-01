Google introduces Gemini tool for students and educators: How will it transform classroom teaching?

At ISTE 2025, Google officially launched Gemini for Education, a major leap forward in classroom Artificial Intelligence (AI). Powered by the advanced Gemini 2.5 Pro model, this education-specific platform provides premium AI capabilities to teachers and students across the globe.

From dynamic diagrams and personalised quiz generation to automated summaries in audio and video formats, Gemini for Education offers a rich set of tools while also striking a balance between maintaining strict data privacy and robust administrative controls.

Over 30 free AI-powered tools are now accessible via Google Workspace for Education, integrated seamlessly into platforms like Google Classroom, Forms, NotebookLM, and Google Vids, reported India Times.

As education enters an AI-driven future, Gemini aims to empower schools with smarter lesson planning, deeper student engagement, and more efficient assessments by blending creativity, productivity, and security for the classrooms of today and tomorrow.

What does this mean for educators?

Gemini for Education is a tailored version of the Gemini app, built on the powerful Gemini 2.5 Pro model and designed specifically for academic use.

Available at no extra cost through Google Workspace for Education, it provides access to premium AI tools with higher usage limits than consumer versions.

Schools benefit from built-in enterprise-grade security, enhanced data privacy, admin controls, and Google Vault integration, thereby ensuring a safe, manageable, and AI-enhanced learning environment for both educators and students.

Here is what you should know about the app

Gemini for Education is a customised version of the Gemini software, purpose-built to address the unique needs of the education sector.

Powered by the state-of-the-art Gemini 2.5 Pro model, it offers default access to premium AI capabilities and will soon offer higher usage limits than the free consumer version.

As a core part of Google Workspace for Education, it includes enterprise-grade data protection, an admin-managed experience, and full integration at no additional cost. With industry-leading security in place, schools of all sizes can confidently bring advanced AI into the classroom.

AI tool for teachers

Gemini in Classroom is now freely available to all Google Workspace for Education users, offering access to over 30 AI-powered tools that help teachers generate vocabulary lists, draft blueprints, brainstorm project ideas, translate text, write stories, address misconceptions, and more.

Educators can refine AI-generated content through a chat-based interface and assign it directly to students within Classroom.

Upcoming features include custom “Gems” (AI experts) that can be created and shared, while NotebookLM now supports Audio Overviews, with Video Overviews coming soon.

For those opting into paid add-ons, tools like Google Vids (Veo 3) allows the creation of eight-second videos with sound, and Gemini in Forms enables automated assessments and survey generation from documents, with response summaries built in.

Aiding student learning

Gemini Canvas now allows students aged 18 and above to generate personalised quizzes, with support for younger students coming soon.

To enhance engagement and understanding, Gemini is also introducing interactive visuals like diagrams as learning aids.

Teachers can assign AI-powered Gems and NotebookLM notebooks directly based on class materials, thanks to seamless integrations with platforms like Google Classroom, PowerSchool, Schoology, and Canvas.

Here’s how Google will ensure responsible use of AI

For users under 18, stricter content filters are applied along with dedicated onboarding that includes AI literacy resources co-developed with ConnectSafely and FOSI.

Gemini includes a built-in “double-check” feature that leverages Google Search to verify fact-based queries.

Importantly, no student data is used to train AI models, and all educational use comes with enhanced privacy protections.

Administrators retain full control through the admin console, allowing them to set permissions, manage access, audit via Vault, and view usage reports.

Gemini for Education has also earned the Common Sense Media Privacy Seal, reinforcing its commitment to student safety and data integrity.