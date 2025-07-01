GOD India Trust Presents 8th Edition of Udyog – Udyog 2025: Work to Become, Not to Acquire

The Global Organisation for Divinity India Trust is proud to present the 8th edition of its flagship career exploration initiative — Udyog 2025 — with the powerful theme: “Work to Become, Not to Acquire.”

A unique event crafted for high school and undergraduate students, Udyog brings together celebrated figures from diverse and unconventional fields to share their inspiring journeys, challenges, and insights.

This year’s edition features a stellar panel of speakers who have each redefined success in their own spheres:

Padma Bhushan VP Dhananjayan, legendary Bharatanatyam exponent and founder of Bharatakalanjali, will speak on “More Than Just Dance: Finding Yourself through Bharatanatyam.” With over six decades of global cultural impact, his talk promises to inspire self-discovery through the classical arts.

Khel Ratna Sharath Kamal, India’s most decorated table tennis player and a five-time Olympian, will share his journey in “Paddle, Passion, Perseverance: A Champion’s Path,” tracing the highs and hurdles of his career.

Dr Shivaraman Ramaswamy, Co-founder of Big Bang Boom Solutions, will address “From Idea to Impact: Serving the Nation through Defence Tech.” As a deep-tech innovator with a Rs 200+ crore defence contract under iDEX, his talk will bridge science, entrepreneurship, and patriotism.

Captain Pradeep Krishnan, commercial pilot and popular social media creator, will present “From Cockpit to Content: Living the Dream in Style,” illustrating how professionalism and creativity can harmoniously coexist.

Dr DK Hari & Dr DK Hema Hari, founders of Bharath Gyan, will speak on “Sanskriti to Sankalpa: Youth as Torchbearers of Bhārat’s Legacy,” calling on youth to rediscover India’s civilizational strengths and contribute with awareness and pride.

Udyog 2025 aims to help students discover purpose-led career paths and engage with mentors who represent excellence beyond conventional benchmarks. The event is free to attend and is open to all students from high school and college levels.

For registrations and further details, call: +91 96000 17125

Media Contact: +91 9445257927