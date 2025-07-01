Crores vie for railway jobs as RRB releases NTPC answer key today

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to unveil the answer key for its Graduate Level Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment exam today, July 1, at 6.00 pm. Candidates can expect to access the answer key, along with their individual response sheets and question papers, via their respective regional RRB websites, as highlighted by MoneyControl.

This phase of recruitment, which aims to fill 8,113 NTPC posts across India, saw an overwhelming 1.21 crore applications, a testament to just how fiercely sought after these roles are. Positions include 3,144 vacancies for Train Managers, 1,736 for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisors, 994 for Station Masters, 732 for Senior Clerk cum Typists, and 1,507 for Junior Account Assistant cum Typists.

As noted by MoneyControl, the exam itself was held over nearly three weeks, from June 5 to June 24, spanning multiple cities. The selection process remains rigorous: after the first Computer-Based Test (CBT-1), roughly 15 times the number of vacancies will advance to CBT-2.

Depending on the post, shortlisted candidates will then either undergo a Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) — specifically for Station Master roles — or a Typing Skill Test for clerk and account positions. This is followed by document checks and medical examinations.

Candidates looking to contest any discrepancies in the answer key have until July 6 to submit objections. Each objection costs Rs 50 (inclusive of processing charges), which will be refunded if the challenge proves valid.

With a negative marking scheme of one-third marks deducted per wrong answer in CBTs, aspirants are advised to scrutinise their results carefully. Keeping a close watch on official updates will be key as the recruitment progresses towards its next stages.