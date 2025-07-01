Coimbatore school education department is on a mission to solve learning gaps. How though?

In response to the district’s unsatisfactory performance in the State Level Achievement Survey (SLAS), the Coimbatore School Education Department has rolled out a targeted action plan to bridge learning gaps and enhance academic outcomes among primary school students.

The initiative is being implemented in both primary and middle schools, with support from the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET), as reported by The New Indian Express.

An education officer told TNIE that under this plan, students have been grouped into four learning levels: A, B, C, and D – based on their academic performance.

“Based on this, teachers will place greater emphasis on C and D category students. Their teaching method will prioritise conceptual understanding over memorisation. Before this, teachers should ensure that reading and writing skills are strong,” he said.

“Following this, headmasters should assess students' learning outcomes twice every week. Secondly, Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTEs) and Block Educational Officers (BEOs) will review student assessment reports and also assess students themselves. To monitor this, two blocks have been allocated to the educational officers and senior lecturers at DIET. Finally, the Chief Educational Officer and the principal of DIET will review students' learning outcomes with headmasters once a month,” he added.

He further noted that officials will carry out continuous monitoring and evaluation of student performance in line with the action plan, with particular focus on schools showing weaker outcomes.

According to official sources, Coimbatore district ranked last in the State Level Achievement Survey (SLAS), prompting the swift rollout of the action plan. Thondamuthur and Sulur blocks were among the poorest performers.

The SLAS assessment, conducted statewide a few months ago, covered students in Classes 3, 5, and 8 to evaluate learning levels, the sources added.