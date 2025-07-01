Banking careers: IBPS opens doors for PO posts with 5,208 vacancies

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially commenced the application process for the Probationary Officer / Management Trainee (PO/MT) 2025 recruitment today, July 1.

The notification outlines that prospective candidates have until July 21 to complete their online registration and pay the application fees. As reported by Hindustan Times, this massive drive aims to fill 5,208 positions across participating banks.

In terms of eligibility, aspirants must be between 20 and 30 years old as of July 1, 2025, with permissible relaxations for reserved categories. A graduation degree in any stream from a recognised university is mandatory.

Furthermore, IBPS has stressed the need for candidates to uphold a sound credit profile, clarifying that “those candidates whose CIBIL or other similar agencies has not been updated before the date of joining” must ensure clean records or produce relevant no-dues certificates, failing which job offers may be rescinded.

The recruitment calendar is packed: pre-examination training sessions are scheduled for August, followed by the preliminary exam within the same month. Results of the prelims are expected in September, paving the way for the mains in October.

The personality assessment and interviews will run through November, December and into January next year. Successful candidates can anticipate provisional allotment by January or February 2026.

As highlighted by Hindustan Times, the largest chunks of vacancies are with Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Bank of Maharashtra — each planning to induct 1,000 fresh officers. Other significant openings include 700 posts at Bank of India, 500 at Central Bank of India, and 450 at Indian Overseas Bank.

Punjab National Bank and Punjab & Sind Bank will bring in 200 and 358 officers respectively. Meanwhile, Indian Bank, UCO (United Commercial) Bank and Union Bank of India have not disclosed their figures in the current announcement.

The fee structure remains standard: Rs 175 for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) categories, while applicants from other categories will pay Rs 850.

Candidates can access the registration portal at https://ibpsreg.ibps.in/crppoxvjun25/ and review the detailed notification at https://www.ibps.in/wp-content/uploads/Detailed-Notification_CRP-PO-XV.pdf .

Given the popularity of IBPS PO posts as an entry into India’s banking sector, competition is expected to be intense. With the entire process stretching into early 2026, aspirants have a multi-stage journey ahead that tests both aptitude and personality.

For those aiming to secure a stable banking career with one of the country's leading public sector banks, the window is now open, but only until July 21.