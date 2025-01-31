Will AI be revolutionising healthcare? Here is how it possibly could

He wrote, "Just found out from the ChatGPT analysis of my MRI report that I should stop doing deep squats. Very interesting because I was slowly training to do exactly that.”



When users asked for more details, Shenoy explained that his kneecap was slightly displaced, though he acknowledged that he would still consult a doctor.



A few users further asked him to take the help of AI Grok, and compare the effectiveness of these AI tools.



Not the first time...

This is not the first time AI’s medical capabilities have captured attention.

Earlier, AJ Kay (@AJKayWriter), an author and a mother, claimed that Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, correctly identified her daughter’s fracture, which medical professionals had initially missed.



Kay shared her story on X, explaining that her daughter had been in a severe car accident. Although she was able to walk away unharmed in the beginning, she later complained of intense arm pain. After visiting an urgent care centre and undergoing X-rays, doctors ruled out a fracture and prescribed painkillers and an ace wrap.