Will AI be revolutionising healthcare? Here is how it possibly could

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly becoming part of our daily lives, providing insights at par with professional expertise. Recent incidents, including one involving Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy), have sparked new discussions on the subject.
The founder of Capitalmind shared his experience on his official X account. He revealed that an analysis of his Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) report by ChatGPT suggested that he should stop doing deep squats.
He wrote, "Just found out from the ChatGPT analysis of my MRI report that I should stop doing deep squats. Very interesting because I was slowly training to do exactly that.”
When users asked for more details, Shenoy explained that his kneecap was slightly displaced, though he acknowledged that he would still consult a doctor.
A few users further asked him to take the help of AI Grok, and compare the effectiveness of these AI tools.
Not the first time...
This is not the first time AI’s medical capabilities have captured attention.
Earlier, AJ Kay (@AJKayWriter), an author and a mother, claimed that Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, correctly identified her daughter’s fracture, which medical professionals had initially missed.
Kay shared her story on X, explaining that her daughter had been in a severe car accident. Although she was able to walk away unharmed in the beginning, she later complained of intense arm pain. After visiting an urgent care centre and undergoing X-rays, doctors ruled out a fracture and prescribed painkillers and an ace wrap.
However, her daughter’s condition worsened, with her wrist appearing abnormal, her hand turning cold and tingly, and her thumb becoming immobile. Concerned, Kay uploaded the X-rays to Grok, which identified a fracture, as opposed to the urgent care team’s initial assessment that the line on the X-ray was just a growth plate.