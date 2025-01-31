"We are stuck while others get a second chance": NEET PG candidates face unexpected seat shifts due to MCC’s flawed scheduling

The recently concluded Round-3 All India Counselling for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025, conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), has left many aspiring medical professionals in a state of dismay.

As candidates peruse their allotted seats, a notable negative shift in seat allocation and upgradation has raised alarms.

Students, particularly those who wished for prestigious institutions and branches, are grappling with an unexpectedly difficult scenario. Institutions like Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Delhi, where the Paediatrics closing ranks jumped dramatically from 6,043 in 2023 to 3,725 in 2024, and BL Kapur College, which saw a rise to 8,667 from 11,040 in the same period, has created confusion and a fear of enormous competition and the possibility of discrepancies among students.

The root of the problem lies in the timing of the counselling.

Madhya Pradesh, a state with a significant number of PG seats (around 1,500), has not yet completed its Round 2 state counselling, causing an unforeseen ripple effect.

Candidates from MP who are blocking seats in the All India counselling process will likely leave those seats once their state counselling concludes, pushing them into the stray round. However, students who have already secured seats through All India Round-3 will not be eligible to contest those vacancies, a situation many are calling unfair and disadvantageous.

This situation, say experts, has arisen due to improper coordination between the state and national-level authorities.

Dr Sreeja, a NEET PG candidate from Telangana, highlighted that many students, like herself, who have already been allotted seats, are now stuck with limited options. She explained that the amount required for a seat-resignation bond, which is around Rs 40 lakh, makes it financially unfeasible for most students to leave their allotted seats and participate in the stray round.

“This is a huge disadvantage,” she said and added, “Students from MP will get a chance to shift their seats in the stray round, while we, the deserving candidates, are left to settle for less.”

Dr Ishika Jain, another student affected by the timing issue, emphasised that students from states like MP, who are bound to leave their All India seats after the state counselling concludes, will create a chaotic scenario in the stray round.

“This mismatch has led to the occupancy of seats by candidates who are not as deserving, as many seats are now blocked by students who are unsure about their final choice of institute,” she pointed out. The situation has resulted in students being left with limited options or forced to accept seats that don’t match their original preferences.

Experts, including Dr Mayukh Hazra from Reflex Prep, also shared concerns. He acknowledged that the timing of All India Round-3 before the completion of state round-2 is a glaring issue, but also cautioned against any drastic measures like reconducting the All India round.

“While it is understandable that students are upset, reconducting Round 3 might bring more chaos than solutions. It’s important for students to remain optimistic and not lose hope,” he advised.

Despite the differing views, the overwhelming sentiment among the affected students is a call for a reevaluation of the process.

The candidates have made a humble appeal to MCC, National Medical Commission (NMC), and other concerned authorities to either reconduct the All India Round 3 after the completion of all state Round 2s, or to allow a chance for upgradation in the stray round.

Students have also requested that those who wish to resign from their allotted seats be allowed to register for the stray round and participate in the process with a clean slate.

“The situation is not just about seats; it’s about the years of effort and hard work we have put into this exam,” said Dr Ishika and added, “We are the future of healthcare in this nation. We deserve a fair chance to pursue our academics and build a stronger healthcare system.”

As the NEET PG 2025 counselling saga continues, it remains to be seen whether the authorities will take the necessary steps to address these concerns and ensure a more equitable and transparent process.