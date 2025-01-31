University of Leeds unveils 500 scholarships for int'l students with up to 50% fee reduction

The University of Leeds has introduced a new scholarship opportunity for international students, including those from India — the International Excellence Scholarship for 2025. This was stated in a report by The Indian Express.

This prestigious merit-based award aims to recognise and support outstanding overseas students pursuing undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) degrees.



The International Excellence Scholarship is designed to reward exceptional academic achievement, leadership potential, and commitment to contributing to the university’s vibrant and diverse community.



Prof Manuel Barcia, Dean of Global Engagement at the University of Leeds, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative, stating, "We are delighted to offer the International Excellence Scholarship to talented students from across the globe. This initiative reflects our dedication to fostering a dynamic and inclusive learning environment, ensuring that financial barriers do not hinder access to the transformative education we provide."



Scholarship eligibility criteria

To apply for the Master’s International Excellence Scholarship, candidates must:

- Be an international student.

- Have applied for an eligible master’s programme for the 2025–2026 academic year (securing an offer before applying for the scholarship is not mandatory).

- Be either self-funded or partially funded.

- Demonstrate a strong academic record, with at least a 2:1 (honours) bachelor's degree or equivalent.

- Exhibit outstanding interpersonal and professional abilities through extracurricular activities and/or work experience.



Scholarship details

- Number of awards: 500

- Scholarship value: Covers 10%, 25%, or 50% of the tuition fee

- Application deadline: Friday, May 16, 2025, at 5 pm (United Kingdom - UK time)

- Application outcome: Successful applicants will be notified by June 13, 2025. Selected candidates must accept the scholarship within the timeframe specified in their award letter.



How to apply

Candidates must first apply for a master’s programme at the University of Leeds and then complete the scholarship application form online. Early applications are encouraged, as scholarships may be awarded ahead of the deadline.



For more details on eligibility criteria, application procedures, and deadlines, visit the official scholarship webpage: leeds.ac.uk/masters-scholarships-bursaries/doc/international-excellence-scholarships.