UGC NET December 2024 provisional answer key released: Steps to download and challenge by February 3, 2025

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the provisional answer key for the University Grants Commission - National Exit Test (UGC NET) December 2024 session.

Candidates who participated in the examination can access the answer key, along with their question papers and recorded responses, on the official website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in. This was stated in a report by India TV.



Procedure to download the UGC NET answer key 2024:

1. Navigate to https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Locate and click on the "UGC NET Answer Key 2024" link on the homepage.

3. Input your application number and password or date of birth as login credentials.

4. After submission, the answer key will be displayed.

5. It's advisable to download and print a copy for future reference.



Challenging the provisional answer key:

Candidates who wish to contest any answer in the provisional key can submit their challenges by 6 pm on February 3, 2025. Each challenged question requires a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200. Payments can be made via credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI.



Steps to raise an objection:

1. Visit the official website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the "Challenge regarding answer key" link.

3. Login using your application number and password or date of birth.

4. Select the questions you wish to challenge and provide the necessary supporting documents in a single PDF file.

5. Proceed to pay the processing fee through the available payment methods.



Evaluation process post-objection:

A panel of subject experts will review all submitted challenges. If a challenge is deemed valid, the answer key will be updated accordingly. The final results will be based on this revised answer key.

Candidates will not receive individual notifications regarding the acceptance or rejection of their challenges.



Examination dates and further updates:

The UGC NET December 2024 exams were conducted on January 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21, and 27, 2025. Candidates are encouraged to regularly check the official website for updates on the final answer key and result announcements.



For comprehensive details and the latest information, please visit the official UGC NET website https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in.