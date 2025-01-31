SSC GD Constable exam 2025: Admit card release dates, exam schedule and recruitment details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced that exam city details for the General Duty (GD) Constable examination will be available 10 days before each exam, while the admit card (admission certificate-cum-commission copy) will be released four days before the respective exam dates. This information was reported by Hindustan Times.



The exam is scheduled to be conducted on multiple dates: February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025.

Based on this schedule, candidates appearing for the February 4 exam can expect their admit cards to be released on January 31, 2025, via the official website ssc.gov.in.



The computer-based test (CBT) for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau will be conducted in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages.



Exam pattern

The examination will feature 80 objective-type questions, with each correct answer carrying two marks. However, candidates should note that 0.25 marks will be deducted for each incorrect response.



Recruitment details

Through this recruitment drive, 39,481 vacancies will be filled across various forces, including:

- Border Security Force (BSF)

- Central Industrial Security Force (CISF)- Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

- Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)

- Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB)

- Secretariat Security Force (SSF)

- Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR)

- Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)



How to download the SSC GD admit card 2025?

Once released, candidates can follow these steps to download their admit card:



1. Visit ssc.gov.in

2. Click on the admit card link

3. Navigate to the Constable (GD) admit card download page

4. Enter your login credentials and submit

5. Download and print the admit card for future reference



Candidates are advised to regularly check the SSC website for updates regarding their exam city details and admit card release.