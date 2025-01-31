RPSC RAS exam 2025 scheduled for February 2: Check exam date, shift timing and schedule

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially announced that the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) Exam 2025 will be conducted on February 2, 2025. This was stated in a report by Jagran Josh.

Candidates who have applied for this prestigious examination should take note of the following details to ensure thorough preparation and timely attendance.



Exam date and shift timing

- Date: February 2, 2025

- Shift timing: The examination will be held in a single shift from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm.



Candidates are advised to arrive at the examination centre well in advance to complete the necessary formalities and avoid any last-minute rush.



Admit card details

The RPSC has released the admit cards for the RAS Exam 2025 on its official website. Candidates can download their admit cards by following these steps:



1. Visit the official RPSC website: https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

2. Navigate to the "Admit Card" section.

3. Click on the link for "RAS Exam 2025 Admit Card."

4. Enter your login credentials, such as Application ID and Date of Birth.

5. Download and print the admit card for future reference.



It is imperative to carry the admit card to the examination centre, as entry without it will not be permitted.



Exam pattern and syllabus

The RAS Exam 2025 will consist of objective-type questions covering various subjects, including:



- General Knowledge

- General Science

- History

- Geography

- Economy

- Polity

- Current Affairs



Candidates are encouraged to review the detailed syllabus provided on the RPSC website to ensure comprehensive preparation.



Important instructions for candidates

- Identification proof: Along with the admit card, carry a valid photo ID proof (Aadhar card, voter ID, passport, and so on) to the examination centre.

- Prohibited items: Electronic gadgets, calculators, mobile phones, and any form of study material are strictly prohibited inside the examination hall.

- COVID-19 guidelines: Adhere to all COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and using hand sanitisers.



For any further updates or clarifications, candidates are advised to regularly visit the official RPSC website or contact the helpline numbers provided therein.



By staying informed and adhering to the guidelines, candidates can approach the RAS Exam 2025 with confidence and focus on performing their best.