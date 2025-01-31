Karnataka: Spurned lover brutally murders college student

A student studying in the first semester of MSc (Mathematics) at the Government Degree College in Sindhanur was brutally murdered by a young man on Thursday, January 30, by slitting her throat with a knife.

The deceased Shifa Abdul Waheed (22), was a college student and hails from Lingasugur Town. The accused, Mubin, is also from the town. Reportedly, Shifa denied the proposal to Mubin for marriage and that led to this tragic incident. Police officials, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) BS Talawar and CPI Veera Reddy of the Sindhanur rural police station, visited the spot and conducted an investigation, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

Sources said that the accused who committed the murder went to the Lingasugur police station and surrendered to the police. A case has been registered at the Sindhanur city police station.

In other news...

A 15-year-old SSLC student ended her life by hanging herself from the ceiling fan at her residence in Srinagar, in the Hanumantha Nagara police limits, on Wednesday night. The reason for her extreme step is yet to be known, stated a repot by The New Indian Express.

The deceased has been identified as Bhoomika, a resident of Srinagar. She was studying in the Class X at a private school in Giri Nagar.