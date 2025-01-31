JEE Main 2025 Session 2: Registration opens today, check updated exam pattern & steps to apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to begin online registrations for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 today, January 31, 2025.

Eligible candidates can apply through the official website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/. This was stated in a report by Zee News.

The registration window will remain open until February 24, 2025, at 9 pm, while the deadline for fee payment is 11.50 pm on the same day. Aspirants are advised to complete the process well in advance to avoid last-minute issues.



JEE Main 2025: Revised exam pattern

The NTA has introduced changes to the JEE Main 2025 exam pattern. Notably, Section B will no longer have optional questions, meaning that candidates must attempt all questions in this section.

The exam will cover three subjects: Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.



The JEE Main 2025 will consist of three papers:

- Paper 1 (BTech/BE) – 75 multiple-choice questions, total marks: 300

- Paper 2A (BArch)

- Paper 2B (BPlan)



How to apply for JEE Main 2025 Session 2

1. Visit the official website https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.

2. Go to the Session 2 registration page.

3. New applicants must register by providing the required details. Existing candidates can skip this step.

4. Log in and fill out the application form.

5. Upload the necessary documents and pay the registration fee.

6. Save & download the confirmation page for future reference.



Candidates who already applied for Session 1 can log in, complete the application, and submit the exam fee for Session 2.

However, new applicants or those appearing for the first time must register before proceeding with the application and payment.



According to the NTA, approximately 13 lakh candidates appeared for JEE Main Session 1. The exam was conducted across 598 centres in 284 cities, with an attendance rate of 94.5%.