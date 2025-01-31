Is it challenging for international students to get jobs in US market? Here's what you can do

Internship struggles

Thirumalai’s comments were in response to a post by Smita Prakash, the Editor of the news agency ANI, who pointed out that international students are finding it extremely hard to get an internship in the US this year.

As per the post, candidates are often immediately rejected if they are unable to confirm that they have permission to work indefinitely in the US. If their answer is not affirmative, the students are facing rejection by the companies.



EB-5 Visa. What is that?

Thirumalai backed Prakash’s observation by noting that many companies are filtering out candidates who might require a work visa in the future, with those who are on Optional Practical Training (OPT).

He further suggested that parents may reconsider investing large sums, up to $300,000 or more, in an undergraduate degree in the US, given that their children might struggle to secure employment after graduation.



Thirumalai recommended considering the EB-5 visa programme, which allows for a Green Card through investment.

He explained that an additional investment of $400,000, using Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) regulations to leverage Non-Residential Indians' (NRIs') $400K credit, would restrict families from facing the complexities of the H-1B visa process.



What are the benefits?

Thirumalai emphasised that it could enable students to secure an Employment Authorisation Document (EAD) within two years of starting their undergraduate degree. By the time they reach 24 or 25, they could obtain a Green Card, giving them the freedom to pursue top jobs, internships, or even start their businesses without the restrictions tied to the H-1B visa.



He argued that an EB-5 investment offers a much better return on investment (ROI) compared to spending $300,000 on a degree that may not lead to secure employment. He also noted that due to rupee depreciation, the actual cost of an EB-5 visa could be under $250,000, making it a more viable option.