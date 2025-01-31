How a 24-year-old student in Bengaluru escaped rape attempt

A 24-year-old college student in Bengaluru endured a terrifying ordeal early Monday morning, on January 27, when two men forcefully entered the cab she was travelling in and attempted to assault her, reported The Times of India.



The young woman, who is an undergraduate (UG) student from Kammanahalli, had booked a cab through a ride-hailing app around 2 am to pick up a friend from Whitefield and bring them to her home.



After the cab arrived, she left her house and entered the vehicle. However, as soon as she closed the door, two unknown men attempted to force their way into the backseat where she was sitting, according to the report.



The student immediately protested and turned to the cab driver who couldn't recognise the two men, further confronting them.



Sensing the danger, the woman exited the car and attempted to run toward her house when one of the assailants chased her, grabbed her by the neck, and tried to drag her away.



The commotion and the tussle drew the attention of the nearby residents, who rushed to help the girl. Soon after the assailants were forced to flee the scene.



The victim subsequently filed an official complaint with the police, describing the traumatic experience. Authorities are currently investigating the incident and working to identify and arrest the suspects.