GATE 2025: Beginning tomorrow, here's what you should keep in mind

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025 will be conducted by IIT (Indian Institute of Technology) Roorkee across four days — February 1, 2, 15, and 16, 2025, as stated in a report by The Telegraph. The exam will take place in two shifts each day: Forenoon (9.30 am – 12.30 pm) and afternoon (2.30 pm – 5.30 pm).



Examination schedule



- February 1, 2025

- Forenoon session: CS1(Computer Science and Information Technology Set 1), AG (Agricultural Engineering), MA (Mathematics)

- Afternoon session: CS2 (Computer Science and Information Technology Set 2), NM (Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering), MT (Metallurgical Engineering), TF (tile Engineering and Fibre Science), IN (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering)



- February 2, 2025

- Forenoon session: ME ( Mechanical Engineering), PE (Petroleum Engineering), AR (Architecture & Planning)

- Afternoon session: EE (Electrical Engineering)



- February 15, 2025

- Forenoon session: CY (Chemistry), AE (Aerospace Engineering), DA (Data Science and Artificial Intelligence), ES (Environmental Science and Engineering), PI (Production and Industrial Engineering)

- Afternoon session: EC (Electronics and Communication Engineering), GE (Geomatics Engineering), XH (Humanities and Social Science), BM (Biomedical Engineering), EY (Ecology and Evolution)



- February 16, 2025

- Forenoon session: CE1 (Civil Engineering), GG (Geology & Geophysics), CH (chemical engineering), PH (Physics), BT (Biotechnology)

- Afternoon session: CE2 (Civil Engineering Paper 2), ST (Statistics), XE (Engineering Science), XL (Life Sciences), MN (Mining Engineering)



Candidates are advised to check their respective subjects and exam timings carefully.



Admit card & exam day guidelines

Candidates who have not downloaded their GATE 2025 hall tickets yet can do so by logging in with their credentials on the official website. On exam day, they must carry:



- A printout of the admit card with a clear photograph and signature.

- A valid original photo ID proof, such as a passport, PAN card, voter ID, Aadhaar card, or driving license.



List of prohibited items in the examination hall

To maintain exam integrity, candidates are *strictly prohibited* from carrying the following items inside the exam hall:



- Electronic or communication devices, including mobile phones.

- Stationery items, such as calculators, pens, pencils, pencil boxes, pouches, and any printed or handwritten material.

- Wallets and watches.



Candidates found in possession of banned items will face immediate disqualification. All aspirants are urged to adhere to the guidelines and ensure a smooth examination process.