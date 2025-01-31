Former IITian and AI lab CEO criticises work ethics of Indian engineers

In his post, the Giga ML CEO questioned the work ethics of Indian engineers, particularly those with three to eight years of experience.



"I’ve noticed a pattern in hiring engineers for our Indian office. Even with a base salary of ₹1 crore, many are unwilling to work hard. A significant number of engineers with 3–8 years of experience are reluctant to work six days a week," wrote Varun.



X users, in no time, slammed Vummadi for his view.



One user wrote, "You can't buy cracked folks. They appreciate money, don't worship it!"



While another user commented that the work might not be "interesting enough."



Another user commented on the redundancy of such a culture of high salaries and endless working hours.



"Be it any field, the days of "pay high salary and make them work 24x7" are gone, in my opinion. 5 days work week and 8 hours per day are conducive to mental and physical health. And also productivity," the user wrote.



Varun Vummadi is the Co-founder and CEO of Giga ML, an applied AI lab that develops end-to-end customer care agents. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur, Vummadi is currently based in San Francisco.