Telangana inter board allows students to write exams without hall tickets amid portal glitch

In a significant move, the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has decided to permit students to appear for their exams even if they haven’t received their hall tickets. This was stated in a report by Jagran Josh. This decision comes in response to technical glitches in the Computerised Government Services (CGG) portal, which caused delays in issuing hall tickets.



To address this issue, the board has instructed exam officials to allow students without hall tickets to take their exams. Additionally, authorities have been directed to prepare separate lists categorising students based on fee payment status — one for those who have paid, another for those who haven’t, and a third for students who have not yet received their hall tickets.



Students are advised to check the official TSBIE website www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in for the complete exam schedule and any further updates. They should download the timetable and carefully review the instructions for both theory and practical exams.

Telangana intermediate board exams 2025: Key details



- Theory exams: March 5 to March 25, 2025

- Practical exams: February 3 to February 22, 2025

- Streams covered: MPC (Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry), BiPC (Biology, Physics, and Chemistry), MEC (Mathematics, Economics, and Commerce), and Vocational courses

- Admit cards: To be distributed by schools one or two weeks before the exams, as much as possible

- Official website: www.tsbie.cgg.gov.in



TSBIE urges students to stay updated and regularly check the website for important notifications regarding their exams.