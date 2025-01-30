SBI Clerk exam 2024: Admit card release and download instructions

The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially announced the exam dates for the 2024 Clerkship recruitment process, this was stated in a report by the Telegraph. The examination will take place online across various centres throughout the country on February 22, 27, 28, and March 1, 2025.



This recruitment drive will fill a total of 14,191 vacancies within the bank. Aspiring candidates are advised to stay updated as the SBI will release the admit cards for the exam on February 10, 2025.

To download the admit card, candidates will need to log in to their respective accounts on the official SBI website at sbi.co.in.



How to download the SBI Clerk 2024 Exam admit card:



1: Visit the official SBI website at sbi.co.in



2: Scroll down to find and click on the 'Careers' link.



3: Click on the link that mentions 'Admit Card Download.'



4: Enter your login credentials and access your account.



5: Your admit card will appear on the screen.



6: Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference.



Candidates need to ensure they have their admit card printed and ready before the exam day as entry to the examination centre will be contingent on presenting a valid admit card.