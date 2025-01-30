NEET-UG 2025 registration to begin soon; APAAR ID not mandatory

The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 is expected to begin soon on the official website, https://neet.nta.nic.in. This was stated in a report by Jagran Josh. As per media reports, the registration window will likely open on Friday, January 31, 2025. Once the application link is active, aspiring candidates can submit their applications through the official portal.



To register for NEET UG 2025, candidates need to visit the official website and complete the online application process by following these steps:

1. Visit the official NEET UG website – https://neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on the NEET UG 2025 application link once available.

3. Fill out the NEET UG 2025 application form with the required details and proceed to pay the registration fee.

4. Submit the application form after verifying all the details.

5. Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.



APAAR ID not required for NEET UG 2025 registration

Contrary to earlier recommendations, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has now clarified that an APAAR ID is not mandatory for the NEET UG 2025 registration process. Initially, candidates were advised to update their Aadhaar details and link their Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID, but the NTA has now confirmed that registration can proceed without it.



"It has been made clear that APAAR ID is not required to register for NEET UG 2025. Candidates may still register for the test through other channels; specifics will be provided in the information bulletin shortly," the NTA stated in an official announcement.



Aspiring medical students are advised to keep an eye on the official NTA website for further updates and detailed guidelines regarding the registration process.