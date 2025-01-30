Martyrs' Day: Honouring sacrifices made for India's Independence on Mahatma's death anniversary

Martyrs’ Day, or Shaheed Diwas, is observed annually in India to honour those who sacrificed their lives for the country’s independence. It is especially significant as it marks the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of India’s non-violent freedom struggle.



But why January 30?

Martyrs' Day is observed on January 30 to remember Mahatma Gandhi, who was assassinated in 1948 by Nathuram Godse while on his way to a prayer meeting in Delhi. His death, a tragic event in Indian history, is remembered as a symbol of the sacrifices made during India's struggle for independence.



The day not only honours Gandhi but also serves as a tribute to all the freedom fighters, soldiers, and citizens who gave their lives for India's sovereignty. It highlights the importance of patriotism, freedom, and respect for those who fought for the nation’s independence.



Leaders pay respect

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with various political leaders, paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, Thursday, January 30, reported IANS.

PM Modi expressed his tribute to Bapu on social media platform X, noting how Gandhi’s ideals of truth and non-violence inspired efforts to build a developed India.



PM Modi wrote on X, "Tributes to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. His ideals motivate us to build a developed India. I also pay tributes to all those martyred for our nation and recall their service as well as sacrifices."



Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation, was instrumental in India's fight for independence through non-violence and civil disobedience. His teachings continue to inspire global movements for justice, peace, and human rights.