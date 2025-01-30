Maharashtra discontinues funding for eggs and sugar in midday meals citing financial constraints

The Maharashtra government has announced that it will no longer fund eggs and sugar in the midday meal programme for government-run schools. This was stated in a report by the Hindustan Times.



In November 2023, the state introduced one egg per week per student to tackle protein deficiency. Students who did not wish to consume eggs were given the option of fruit instead, with an additional Rs 5 allocated per student.

However, following protests from right-wing groups, the policy was revised. Schools were directed not to serve eggs if at least 40% of parents objected. Institutions receiving midday meals from non-governmental organisations (NGOs) like Akshaya Patra were also excluded from the egg provision.



A government resolution (GR) issued on Tuesday, January 28, now states that if school management committees (SMCs) want to continue providing eggs, they must arrange funding through public contributions. “Egg Pulao and sweet dishes such as rice-kheer and Nachani Satva remain optional, but schools must arrange funds for sugar and eggs through public contributions,” the GR states.



A government official, speaking anonymously, revealed that Maharashtra had been spending Rs 50 crore annually to provide eggs to 24 lakh school children. Under the revised plan, meals will now include ten different dishes prepared within the existing budget allocated for raw materials.



Maharashtra follows Madhya Pradesh and Goa in withdrawing egg provisions from midday meals.

In contrast, several southern states have expanded egg distribution. Karnataka now provides eggs six days a week, while Kerala recently allocated Rs 22.66 crore to ensure eggs once a week and milk twice a week. According to Lok Sabha data from February 2023, 14 states and one Union Territory provide eggs as part of midday meals.



What else does the GR say?

The GR cites financial limitations imposed by the central government on per-student food expenditure as a key factor in the decision. It also emphasises increasing public participation in the midday meal scheme. “School management committees should strive to provide these dishes through public participation. The sugar required for sweet dishes must also be procured through public funds, as no additional government funding will be provided,” the GR states.



The move has drawn sharp criticism, with educationists and School Management Committee (SMC) members questioning the government's priorities. “The government spends Rs 200 crore on advertisements for the Ladki Bahin scheme but refuses to provide essential nutrition to students,” said Shailesh Gharat, an SMC member of a Zilla Parishad school in Thane district.



Expressing disappointment, Mahendra Ganpule, former spokesperson of the Maharashtra State Principals’ Association, said, “SMCs have already raised funds for school infrastructure like computer labs through community support and CSR (corporate social responsibility) initiatives. Now, the government can’t even provide students with eggs once a week.”



PM POSHAN

The midday meal programme, now called the PM POSHAN (Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman) scheme, benefits approximately 12.21 crore children in government and government-aided schools.

As per government guidelines, primary students (Classes I to V) must receive meals containing at least 450 calories and 12 grams of protein, while upper primary students (Classes VI to VIII) should get 700 calories and 20 grams of protein.



While the scheme is primarily funded by the Central government, states cover 40% of the cost and handle implementation. States also have the flexibility to decide on menus based on local preferences, as long as they meet nutritional requirements. A few states fund eggs from their resources, but Maharashtra has now chosen to discontinue this initiative.