Job titles you didn't know exist: Chief Dating Officer!

Welcome to the wild world of quirky corporate roles! In a modern twist, some companies are hiring for positions that sound like they belong in a sitcom from a parallel world.

Take the Chief Happiness Officer (CHO), for instance, whose job is to make sure everyone in the office is feeling quite happy and zen, reported Hindustan Times.

But wait here comes a more challenging role, Topmate, a mentoring and consulting platform, has taken it a step further by posting an opening for a Chief Dating Officer (CDO).



This role, however, isn't looking for the typical MBA or corporate strategist. Topmate is on the hunt for someone who’s an expert in the language of love, heartbreak, and swiping left or right.



Are you the go-to dating guru?

The company’s job listing by marketing lead Nimisha Chanda, posted on social media platform X, yesterday, Wednesday, January 29, is as charming as it is cheeky. “Are you the go-to friend for dating advice? We’re hiring someone who lives and breathes dating culture.

The self-proclaimed matchmaker who can decode “ghosting,” “breadcrumbing,” and every new dating buzzword in the book? Well, we just swiped right on you.” the post read, adding some sparkle to the modern dating scene.

Who can be the perfect candidate?

Well, forget traditional resumes, Topmate has its own set of "dating credentials" as follows:



a) Should have experienced at least one breakup, two situationships, and three dates.

b) ⁠ ⁠⁠Should know all the new dating terms and be daring enough to create new ones.

c) ⁠⁠Should have tried at least two to three dating apps (only hands-on experience)



And just when you think this job couldn’t get any more fun, the post ends with a cheeky postscript:



"The best pitches will receive dates (khajoor) from the topmate team :p"



Now that's what we call a 'sweet deal'!