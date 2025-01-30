India’s Push for AI Development. What is Modi gov't doing to stay ahead? Find out here

India is moving fast with its policies regarding the development of artificial intelligence (AI), reported First Post. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, today, Thursday, January 30, announced plans to develop the country's own foundational AI model within the next few months.



This initiative is part of India’s broader efforts to lead the AI revolution, alongside the deployment of 18,693 graphics processing units (GPUs) to support AI infrastructure development.



Improvement of AI infrastructure

To build the necessary infrastructure for AI development, India is establishing a robust computing ecosystem. The country has initiated the deployment of 18,000 GPUs and is setting up AI data centres in Odisha, to strengthen this infrastructure. AI services, including DeepSeek, will be hosted on Indian servers to ensure data security remains within the country.



This aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of accessible, affordable AI technology for all.



What is the IndiaAI mission?

The IndiaAI mission, approved by the Cabinet in March 2024 with an investment of Rs 10,371.92 crore, is central to this AI push, reported First Post.



Here are a few of its objectives:



1) The mission aims to create a scalable AI computing ecosystem to support India's AI start-ups and research while promoting public-private partnerships for AI research and development in the country.



2) A key focus of India’s AI strategy is sector-specific innovation. The IndiaAI Innovation Centre is working on developing Large Multimodal Models (LMMs) tailored for critical sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and governance.



3) Additionally, the IndiaAI Datasets Platform will provide researchers and start-ups with access to high-quality datasets, driving AI innovations in areas crucial for India’s development.



Future of Indian AI marketplace

1) The IndiaAI mission also plans to establish an AI marketplace, offering AI as a service with pre-trained models available for Indian innovators.



2) This marketplace aims to make AI more accessible, supporting its widespread adoption across industries.



A technical panel from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has already begun meeting with companies to select the right partners for providing AI computing and cloud services.



With these initiatives, India is positioning itself to become a global leader in AI, fostering a strong ecosystem that will promote innovation and provide tailored solutions to meet the country's unique needs.