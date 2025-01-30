Gabriel Macht on suits' lasting influence: "I always apologise" to fans who pursued law because of Harvey Specter

Gabriel Macht, best known for his portrayal of the suave and sharp-witted attorney Harvey Specter in the hit legal drama Suits, recently reflected on the lasting impact of the show, as stated in a report by NDTV Movies. The 53-year-old actor revealed that he has met numerous fans who pursued a law degree after being inspired by his character.



Speaking to People magazine, Macht shared his reaction to the phenomenon:



"There are so many kids that have gone to law school because of the show — because they think it is fast-moving, there's family, there's loyalties, it's cool, it's slick. People are witty. There's a lot of drama, all this kind of stuff."

However, while flattered by the influence Suits has had, Macht admitted that his response to such fans is often laced with humour and a bit of caution.



"When people come up to me and they're like, 'I went to law school because of you,' I always apologise profusely," he said. "I'm sorry. If you like to read, that is great because you're going to sit with a book, like this, for hours."



Beyond its influence on career choices, Suits has also cultivated an exceptionally dedicated fanbase. Macht expressed deep gratitude for viewers who have followed the show throughout its nine seasons, acknowledging their unwavering commitment.



"The thing about this show... it's commitment. People have watched 134 episodes, which is our nine seasons. They've watched it multiple times. And so for me, that is fanatical a little bit," he remarked.



He went on to humorously reflect on meeting a particularly devoted fan:



"Anybody who's watched it even once to me is like, 'Oh wow, that's cool. You were into it, great. You got a lot of time on your hands.' But for the people that have watched it twice, and five times and 15 times... I met a guy who watched it 15 times, he said, and I was like, all right, well we're going to take a picture together where you're in that corner, and I'm in this corner."



For Suits fans eager for more legal drama, there’s exciting news on the horizon. The highly anticipated spinoff, Suits LA, is set to premiere on NBC on February 23, 2025.