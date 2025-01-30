CUET-UG 2025 to undergo major revamp: Key changes announced

The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET-UG) Courses 2025 is set for a significant overhaul following recommendations from an expert panel constituted by the University Grants Commission (UGC). This was stated in a report by India Today.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the application forms soon, enabling interested candidates to register via the official website.

Key changes in CUET UG 2025

- Computer-Based Test (CBT) only: Beginning in 2025, CUET-UG will be conducted exclusively in computer-based test (CBT) mode, moving away from the hybrid format used in previous years. This transition aims to enhance security, efficiency, and reliability in the examination process.



- Flexible subject selection: In a major shift, students will now be allowed to choose subjects for CUET-UG even if they were not part of their Class XII curriculum. This change is intended to remove rigid academic restrictions and provide greater flexibility for students exploring diverse higher education opportunities.



- Expert panel recommendations: A dedicated UGC panel reviewed multiple aspects of the exam, including paper structure, exam duration, syllabus alignment, and operational challenges. The recommendations were approved and integrated into the CUET-UG 2025 framework.



UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar underscored the importance of these changes, stating that transitioning to CBT mode enhances exam security and reliability.



"He also noted that the subject flexibility would encourage students to explore interdisciplinary opportunities in higher education," as reported by PTI.



The first edition of CUET-UG in 2022 faced technical glitches and score normalisation challenges owing to multiple shifts. The 2024 exam, conducted in a hybrid format, encountered logistical issues, leading to last-minute cancellations in Delhi.



By adopting a fully computer-based format, CUET-UG 2025 aims to mitigate such disruptions and provide a smoother, more student-friendly experience. These reforms are expected to create a fairer and more accessible admission process for universities.



Stay tuned for the official notification and application details on the NTA website.