Class VI student raped by teacher; threatened to be thrown off school building

An assistant teacher of social studies at a government primary school in Porbandar district in Gujarat has been taken into custody for the alleged repeated rape of a Class VI student, on the school premises, reported the Times of India.



The 39-year-old accused teacher had been employed at the school since 2017. The accused teacher holds an MA and MEd degree and a postgraduate diploma in computer applications.



The girl's mother lodged a complaint against the teacher at Madhavpur police station, after which he was arrested on Wednesday, January 29.



The teacher is accused of sexually assaulting the girl in a classroom, and a laboratory over two days, January 22 and 23.



Teacher took advantage of empty premises

The investigation showed that the teacher took advantage of the empty premises during recess.



On Monday, January 27, the student complained to a female teacher about the sexual abuse and also revealed it to her family.



According to the report, the teacher allegedly took the girl to the second floor of the building, inquired if she was menstruating, and then started touching her inappropriately. He had then allegedly raped her.



He repeated the crime the next day and further threatened that he would throw her off the building if she informed anyone.



The girl was scared but courageously reported the incident to a teacher.



Accused booked

According to the Times of India, the superintendent of police, Surjeet Mahedu informed the media that the CCTV footage showed the teacher taking the girl to various places inside the school. The police have further recorded statements from a few witnesses who saw him taking the girl.



Medical examinations of both the girl and the accused have been conducted.



The accused teacher has now been booked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), for rape and other offences