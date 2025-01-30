Chhattisgarh schools adopt 'Bagless' learning model, gov't partners with NSE for student skill development

In a significant move to ease academic pressure on young students, eight government schools in Balrampur’s Chandra Nagar area have embraced a ‘bagless’ learning system, as stated in a report by India TV.

This initiative, spearheaded by the State Education Department, allows students to carry only a notebook and pen while attending school.



"We have made the schools of Chandra Nagar area of Ramchandrapur development block bagless. The school children here carry only copy and pen with them. Along with studies, sewing machines have also been arranged by the education department under vocational education. We are working on an action plan to implement the bagless system in other schools of the district as well," a department official stated.



The initiative fosters a holistic approach to education, integrating practical and vocational learning with academics. The education department is now strategising its expansion across the district. The response from students has been overwhelmingly positive.



One student shared, "I came to school with one book only...because we have got two sets of books, one for home and one for school. This way, I don't have to carry a heavy bag. Previously, we had to carry our bags to school, which was troublesome. But now, thanks to our teachers, we have two sets of books, so we can study without the burden of carrying heavy bags."



The headmaster elaborated on the system’s benefits, explaining that students receive two sets of books — one for school and another for home — minimising their daily load. "We provide books in two sets to students. My goal with the 'bagless' initiative is to ease the burden on children by providing two sets of books.”

“After a year of effort, we have implemented a system where old books are collected and redistributed to the next class. New books supplied by the administration are organised in a designated 'book corner' within the school,” the headmaster continued.