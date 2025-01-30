Anant Design Entrance and Proficiency Test (ADEPT): Dr Anunaya Chaubey, Provost, answers vital questions

A

In 2024, Anant National University introduced India’s first and only multilingual design entrance test, the Anant Design Entrance and Proficiency Test (ADEPT), in five languages so that each student had the chance to showcase their creative talent and critical thinking potential in a language they are most comfortable with.

It was for the first time in India that any design institution checked for aptitude in creativity and innovation in languages other than English, which had been the norm.

Taking this initiative a step further, ADEPT is now offered in 10 languages to capture a larger audience from the vast Indian demographic. This expansion reflects Anant’s vision to foster a diverse and inclusive learning environment where students can pursue their passions and contribute meaningfully to society through design.

By expanding ADEPT to 10 languages, we are empowering aspiring designers from varied backgrounds, enabling them to bring their unique perspectives and ideas to the forefront of design innovation.