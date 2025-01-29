RRB RPF Constable 2024: CBT exam dates announced, check details here

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have released the tentative schedule for the Computer-Based Test (CBT) of the RRB RPF Constable 2024 recruitment. This was stated in a report by MoneyControl.

Candidates who applied under CEN RPF 02/2024 (Constable) can now check the exam dates on the official RRB website corresponding to their application.



CBT exam schedule and pattern

The RPF Constable CBT exam is tentatively set to take place between March 2 and March 20, 2025. The exam will have a 90-minute duration and comprise 120 multiple-choice questions.

Each correct answer will be awarded one mark, while incorrect responses will incur a negative mark of one-third marks. However, there will be no penalty for unanswered questions.



Minimum qualifying marks

To qualify for the next stage of the recruitment process, candidates must secure a minimum percentage of marks. The cut-off percentages are:

- 35% for UR, EWS, and OBC-NCL candidates

- 30% for SC and ST candidates

Scores obtained in the CBT will determine shortlisting for the subsequent recruitment stages.



Admit card & exam city details

The exam city and date information along with the travel authority pass for SC/ST candidates will be activated on RRB websites ten days before the exam. Candidates can download their admit card four days before the exam date specified in the city intimation link.



Selection process

The recruitment process will include multiple stages:

1. Computer-Based Test (CBT)

2. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

3. Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

4. Document Verification (DV)



Candidates will be called for PET, PMT, and DV based on merit, with ten times the number of vacancies being shortlisted for the next rounds in each category (Male/Female/Ex-Servicemen).



Important dates

- Registration period: April 15 to May 14, 2025

- Tentative CBT exam dates: March 2 to March 20, 2025



For detailed notifications and updates, candidates should regularly check the official RRB websites.