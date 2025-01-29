RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates yet to be announced: Check updates on admit card, selection process

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is yet to announce the RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times. The Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC) recruitment exams for undergraduate and graduate-level posts will be held as per the schedule released on RRB regional websites. Once announced, details regarding the city intimation slip and admit card release will also be provided alongside the exam dates.



The application process for graduate-level posts was conducted from September 14 to October 13, 2024, while for undergraduate-level posts, it was open from September 21 to October 20, 2024.

The NTPC selection process involves multiple stages, including computer-based tests (CBTs), followed by a computer-based typing skill test or aptitude test, as applicable.



Total vacancies for RRB NTPC 2024

Through this recruitment drive, RRB aims to fill 11,558 vacancies, of which 8,113 are for graduate-level posts, while 3,445 are for undergraduate-level posts.



RRB NTPC 2024 selection process

The recruitment process will begin with computer-based tests (CBTs). Depending on the post applied for, candidates may also have to appear for a computer-based typing skill test or a computer-based aptitude test.



How to check RRB NTPC exam dates once released1. Visit the official website of the RRB under which you have applied.

2. Look for the exam date notification for NTPC Graduate (CEN 05/2024) or NTPC UG (CEN 06/2024).

3. Download the PDF and check the exam schedule.



Official notification on RRB NTPC 2024 exam dates

"The dates of examinations will also be published on the websites of participating RRBs. The e-call letters for CBTs, Computer-based Aptitude Tests, Typing Skill Tests, and document verification (as applicable) should be downloaded only from the websites of the Railway Recruitment Boards concerned," says the notification.