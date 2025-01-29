Pune student assaulted: Beaten, humiliated, and forced into degrading act on video

A second-year student of Sri Balaji University, Tathawade, was subjected to brutal physical and psychological abuse inside a flat in Pune.

The 20-year-old was slapped with a sandal, beaten with a kada (a large, ring-shaped bracelet that is often worn on the right wrist) and broom, verbally abused, and forced to apply Iodex balm on his private parts — all while being filmed. The disturbing video was later shared on social media, exposing the crime.

According to Pune Times Mirror, the incident took place on January 21 when the victim received a call from his friend Ayush Dube, who told him that Ram Tulsidas Gambhire (35), a local shopkeeper, wanted to meet. Initially, the victim declined, but Shreyas Kawade (19) later called and insisted. The victim eventually agreed, borrowing his friend’s bike to reach Panachi Society on Marunji Road.

Upon entering the flat, he found Ram, Ayush, and Lalit Bhadane (21) drinking alcohol. Soon after, Ram’s rage erupted over a minor issue, and he began slapping the victim. He hit him with a kada, punched his face, and kicked him. The victim pleaded for mercy, but the torture escalated. Ram then ordered the victim to strip while the others filmed him, forcing him to apply balm on his private parts. When he refused, he was beaten again.

As reported by Pune Times Mirror, the attack continued when Ram threw an ashtray at the victim and struck him with a broom. He allegedly boasted about having 53 criminal cases against him, claiming no one could stop him. The ordeal only ended when a friend named Sarthak intervened, moving the victim to another room. That night, the victim left for his brother’s house in Dhayari.

The following morning, the victim was horrified to learn that the video had gone viral. He immediately lodged an FIR at Hinjawadi police station, prompting a swift investigation. Deputy Commissioner of Police Vishal Gaikwad and Senior Police Inspector Kanhaiya Thorat confirmed that three suspects — Ram, Shreyas, and Lalit — were arrested and remanded in custody. While Ayush was present in the flat, he has not been charged, raising questions about his role. The police have yet to clarify whether he will face legal action.