NEHU Vice-Chancellor stays on extended leave for 87 days; staff and students demand action

With the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Vice-Chancellor on an extended earned leave for 87 days, the university's administration is facing a standstill, prompting urgent calls for action from faculty, staff, and students.

In a letter to the Acting Vice-Chancellor, three statutory associations — NEHUTA (NEHU Teachers’ Association), NEHUNSA (NEHU Non-Teaching Staff Association), and NEHUSU (NEHU Students’ Union) — have demanded the immediate convening of an Executive Council meeting to address pressing issues affecting the institution.

The Vice-Chancellor, who initially went on leave, has extended his absence until February 9, 2025, says the letter.

As per the NEHU Act, in the absence of a Pro-Vice-Chancellor, the senior-most professor assumes the role and is empowered to oversee university affairs, including convening statutory meetings. However, the Executive Council —the university’s key decision-making body — has not met since November 15, 2024.

The associations argue that while the acting Vice-Chancellor successfully chaired an Academic Council meeting on December 4, 2024, there has been no explanation for the delay in convening the Executive Council. They emphasise that such meetings are collective decision-making platforms and do not require unilateral action from the VC.

Citing provisions under the NEHU Act and directives from the Ministry of Education, the letter warns that continued inaction could lead to the university defaulting on important matters.

The associations have urged the acting VC to act immediately, stating that failure to do so will force them to explore alternative measures to ensure the university functions smoothly.