Kerala schools to embrace full digital transformation next academic year

In a significant move to modernise education, Kerala is set to implement a comprehensive digital overhaul in its school system starting next academic year, as stated in a report by Mathrubhumi.

This initiative aims to integrate technology seamlessly into both teaching and assessment processes, with coordinated efforts spanning from individual schools to the Directorate of General Education.



A key component of this plan is the creation of a digital profile for each student, encompassing their abilities, family background, and other pertinent details.

This profile will facilitate close monitoring of students' learning progress, thereby enhancing academic excellence. To support this, e-content for all lessons will be made available, and a dedicated portal will be established to assist students in self-study.



The digital platform will be accessible not only to teachers but also to parents, enabling them to track their child's academic journey. Continuous evaluation and performance monitoring will be digitised, resulting in the generation of a 'Comprehensive Progress Card' for each student.



Preparations are underway to develop a question bank aimed at assessing students' analytical skills through online tests. Teachers will assume the role of mentors, providing additional learning support to students as needed.

All activities will be monitored by the Education Department in real time via a centralised dashboard.



Although a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in October had initially approved the project's launch for this year, its implementation was postponed. The project is now slated to commence after a cabinet review in the first week of February.



This digital transformation underscores Kerala's commitment to leveraging technology to enhance the quality of education and foster a more interactive and efficient learning environment for its students.