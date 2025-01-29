Infosys and Oxford Saïd Business School launch free entrepreneurial course to empower start-ups

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, one of Europe's top entrepreneurial business schools, have jointly introduced the ‘Springboard StartSmart: Foundations for Entrepreneurs’ course. This was stated in a report by PR NewsWire.

Offered through Infosys Springboard, a free digital learning and reskilling platform, the programme is designed to support new entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in navigating today’s competitive business landscape.



This collaboration ensures that Oxford Saïd’s accredited courses are tailored to meet the specific needs of emerging entrepreneurs — whether they are early-stage founders or individuals considering launching their businesses.

The course is designed to democratise access to business education, equipping learners with essential skills to embrace digital transformation, apply fundamental business principles, and harness the potential of emerging technologies, including AI tools.



Manos Kapterian, Chief Operating Officer at Oxford Saïd, emphasised the significance of this initiative, stating, "While the UK fosters a strong culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, nearly 60 percent of small British businesses and start-ups face failure within the first three years. Providing access to the right tools and mentorship are vital ingredients to the success of these start-ups."



Thirumala Arohi, EVP and Head of Education, Training, and Assessment at Infosys highlighted Infosys’ commitment to digital learning, saying, "We are committed to harnessing the collective strength of our technology and people to transform the communities we work in. By bridging the digital divide through world-class digital learning opportunities, we aim to create a more equitable society and nurture a new generation of business leaders."



This initiative builds on Infosys’ ongoing efforts in the UK, where it has partnered with local councils to expand access to digital skills and learning resources.

Since the launch of these initiatives in 2021, over 50,000 registered users have engaged with more than 10,000 courses offered through the Infosys Springboard platform.



By combining Infosys’ expertise in digital learning with Oxford Saïd’s globally recognised business education, the Springboard StartSmart course aims to empower aspiring entrepreneurs with the tools needed to build sustainable businesses in an increasingly digital world.