“Demand for AIIMS Raichur not answered at all”: Karnataka Health Minister slams Centre

The Union government, in a letter addressed to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dated January 14, 2025, stated that it had given an "in-principle" approval for AIIMS in Karnataka but noted that the proposal would be considered within the budgetary framework of Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), National Health Mission (NHM), and other schemes.

The state health minister, however, dismissed this response, arguing that AIIMS requires a dedicated budget and that the Karnataka government is ready to support the project in every way possible.

Slamming the Centre’s approach, the minister added,“What the Union Govt has done is to cleverly & indirectly say to us that we’re denying you AIIMS. Injustice for Karnataka under the Modi regime continues.”

The demand for AIIMS in Raichur has been a long-standing one, with leaders from across party lines arguing that the region requires a world-class medical facility to improve healthcare access in North Karnataka.

The Centre’s move to fund medical college upgradations in Karnataka and other healthcare initiatives has done little to quell dissatisfaction, as the state government continues to push for a firm commitment on AIIMS Raichur.