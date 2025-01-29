Canada's 2025 student visa regulations: Key updates and implications

Canada is implementing significant changes to its international student visa system in 2025, aiming to better manage the influx of students and ensure the sustainability of public services. This was stated in a report by Mathrubhumi.

These adjustments, introduced by Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), are crucial for prospective students to understand.



Introduction of a study permit cap

A major change is the imposition of a cap on study permits for 2025. The total number of permits will be limited to 4,37,000, marking a 10% reduction from the previous year. This follows a 40% decrease in 2024 and aims to alleviate pressure on regions with high international student populations, ensuring that infrastructure like housing and healthcare can support both international students and residents.



Inclusion of graduate students in the cap

Previously exempt from such limitations, graduate students will now be subject to the study permit cap. Their numbers will be regulated based on permits issued in 2023, ensuring manageable growth and preventing overcrowding in graduate programmes.



Requirement of Provincial or Territorial Attestation Letters (PAL/TAL)

Most study permit applicants are now required to submit a Provincial Attestation Letter (PAL) or a Territorial Attestation Letter (TAL) with their application. These letters confirm that the chosen province or territory can accommodate the influx of international students and provide necessary services. Exemptions to this requirement include:



- K-12 (Kindergarten to Class XII) students

- Existing study permit holders applying for an extension at the same institution and academic level

- Government priority groups and vulnerable cohorts



Allocations by province and territory

Each province and territory has a designated allocation for study permits in 2025, reflecting their capacity to accommodate international students. Larger provinces like Ontario and Quebec have higher allocations due to their extensive educational infrastructure.



Stricter compliance for designated learning institutions (DLIs)

Starting November 2024, all Designated Learning Institutions must adhere to stricter compliance rules. This includes regular reporting of students' academic status and verification of genuine letters of acceptance. DLIs failing to meet these requirements risk suspension, which could prevent them from admitting new international students for up to a year. These measures aim to uphold the integrity of the system and ensure institutions meet government standards.



Implications for prospective students

If you're planning to study in Canada in 2025, it's essential to understand how these changes affect your application:



- PAL/TAL requirement: Ensure you obtain the necessary attestation letter confirming that your chosen province or territory can accommodate you.

- Provincial Allocations: Be aware of the study permit availability in your desired province, as allocations vary.- DLI Compliance: Verify that your chosen institution complies with the new regulations to avoid potential delays in your application.



Staying informed about these changes is crucial for a successful study permit application and a smooth transition to studying in Canada.