Bihar: Two students expelled for filming reel inside exam hall at Samastipur College

In a strict disciplinary action, Samastipur College in Bihar expelled a girl student for filming a social media reel inside an examination hall, as stated in a report by Republic World.

The college administration took swift action after the video went viral on social media, sparking widespread criticism.

In addition to this, when the viral video caught the attention of the vice-chancellor of Lalit Narayan Mithila University, who reprimanded the college principal and ordered an immediate investigation.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that a girl student, Kalpana Kumari — daughter of Nagendra Prasad Singh — along with a boy student, Kundan Kumar — son of Ram Gati — had recorded the reel while appearing for an exam at Samastipur College. The video was later shared on social media, leading to disciplinary consequences.

Following the investigation, the college administration took strict action against both students. They were debarred from the ongoing examination and barred from appearing in future exams as well.

Moreover, the administration emphasised that such behaviour not only disrupts the examination process but also sets a wrong precedent for students.

Furthermore, authorities have warned students against indulging in such activities, stressing the importance of maintaining decorum in educational institutions.