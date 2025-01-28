ThinkEdu Conclave 2025 Day Two: History, technology, and skilling

The second day of the 13th ThinkEdu Conclave 2025, hosted by The New Indian Express and presented by SASTRA University, continued the momentum set on Day 1 with incisive discussions on education, culture, and governance. On January 28, the focus shifted to history, technology, and skilling, with speakers addressing India’s pressing challenges and opportunities.

Economist Sanjeev Sanyal opened the day by revisiting ‘Lost History,’ highlighting neglected revolutionaries like Mewa Singh Lopoke and VVS Aiyar while urging a rewrite of biased colonial narratives. Author Vikram Sampath expanded on this, examining polarising figures like Tipu Sultan and Veer Savarkar and calling for diverse perspectives in decoding history.

In politics, Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu President K Annamalai advocated for restoring the state’s cultural and economic strength, emphasising grassroots political strategies and solutions for the state’s environmental and educational challenges. Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka stressed cooperative governance, while Bihar Governor Arif Mohammed Khan called for an education system rooted in morality and liberation, critiquing colonial legacies of empowerment.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge addressed India’s skilling crisis, outlining Karnataka’s initiatives to align skills with emerging industries like semiconductors and artificial intelligence (AI). AI was a recurring theme, with Tanuj Bhojwani and Prof Venkatesh Balasubramanian exploring India’s potential as a global AI leader while addressing ethical and societal challenges. Historian Anirudh Kanisetti traced the Chola Empire’s legacy of cultural integration, demonstrating the enduring value of India’s diversity.

Discussions on civility in public discourse featured Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Dr Kanimozhi Somu, Gautami, and Sasikanth Senthil critiquing the rise of hate speech and sensationalism on social media. Swami Shailendra Saraswati reflected on religion’s spiritual essence, urging a return to inner connection. The day concluded with Carnatic vocalist Sandeep Narayan and artist Radhe Jaggi, who captivated the audience with insights into art’s transformative power.

Over two days, the ThinkEdu Conclave 2025 featured 40 speakers across 25 sessions and 16 hours of engaging debates. Attended by 600 students and 500 delegates, the conclave reinforced its legacy as India’s premier education platform, offering fresh perspectives on the nation’s past, present, and future.