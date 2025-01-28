ThinkEdu 2025: Feting new ideas, old wisdom

Impactful conversations and thought-provoking debates marked the 13th edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave held at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai on Monday. A stellar lineup of speakers, from policymakers to academicians, reflected on the contemporary challenges and opportunities in education and beyond.

The day began with a Saraswati Vandana by the students of MOP Vaishnav College for Women, followed by ceremonial lighting of the lamp. In his welcome address, Prabhu Chawla, editorial director of The New Indian Express, highlighted the legacy of ThinkEdu, presented by SASTRA University, as India’s leading education conclave and underscored its commitment to fostering dialogue between modernity and traditional knowledge.

The inaugural session, moderated by Dinamani editor K Vaidiyanathan, featured Justice V Ramasubramanian, Chairperson, National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), who tackled the complex relationship between rights, duties, and the Indian soul.

Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor, in a session moderated by senior journalist Kaveree Bamzai, decried the rising animosity between the government and opposition.

Dr Ujwala Chakradeo, V-C, SNDT Women’s University, and Prof Basuthkar J Rao, V-C, University of Hyderabad, shared their insights on making campuses more inclusive. In a session moderated by Prof S Vaidhyasubramanian, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar proposed adaptive testing models and emphasised the need to align entrance exams with school curricula to reduce the reliance on coaching centres. In a forward-looking session on AI, Shekar Nair, Co-founder of Upekkha, tackled the hype and reality of AI.

The afternoon sessions shifted focus to political and cultural narratives. In ‘The Culture Project: Values for the Viksit Bharatiya’, Mukunda CR, joint general secretary of the RSS, advocated for a three-language policy encompassing one’s mother tongue, a regional language, and a career language.

Praveen Chakravarty, Chairman, Professionals’ Wing and Data Analytics, Congress, shared his vision for ‘The Future of the Congress’ in a session moderated by TNIE Editor Santwana Bhattacharya.

The conversation on governance continued with first-time MPs Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Dr RN Behera, and John Brittas, who discussed the challenges of making their voices heard in Parliament.

Dr Sudha Seshayyan and Dr K Sivaprasad, in a session on doctors and engineers, stressed the need for holistic medical and technical education. Meanwhile, economist Subramanian Swamy advocated for income tax abolition and a reassessment of foreign policy. The day ended with a session featuring actor Karthi who reflected on how he embodies the characters he plays.

Day 1 brought together 25 speakers across 14 sessions, engaging 254 students and 150 delegates, alongside educators and thought-leaders. As the conclave continues on Day 2, the focus remains on shaping a future that integrates knowledge, culture, and innovation.