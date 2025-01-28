Policymaking can’t promise jobs; Skill-development is key: Kharge at ThinkEdu Conclave 2025

Karnataka Minister for Electronics, IT/BT, and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Priyank Kharge, emphasised the importance of skilling over policymaking as a key driver of job creation at the 13th edition of ThinkEdu Conclave 2025 on 28 January.

Kharge discussed the need for a robust ecosystem to generate employment, stating that good policies alone are not enough during a session titled “INDIA and Congress: State of Suspension?”.

In response to a question from The New Indian Express Editor Santwana Bhattacharya about job creation in the past 18 months, Kharge highlighted the state government’s approach: “Our idea is very clear—skill locally and work globally.” He further referenced a recent statement by the US President, underscoring that only competent individuals will be granted entry into the country.

He put a spotlight on a three-pronged approach of the Karnataka government — Firstly, filling the promised 2.5 lakh government posts with his department hiring around 1,400 people. Secondly, helping youth to stay afloat after their graduation by providing financial incentives with ₹3,000 for graduates and ₹1,500 for diploma holders and thirdly, creating a conducive environment for employment.

He also noted the establishment of a Skill Advisory Committee for emerging technologies and established the NIPUNA program, which he described as the world’s largest skilling initiative. He also said that the state government has focused on skillset development and has so far established around 27 centres of excellence across diverse fields from agriculture to aerospace.

Kharge emphasised the critical importance of skillset development, citing alarming statistics that only 22% of India’s 1.5 million annual engineering graduates are employable. He further highlighted the potential global economic loss of ₹8.5 trillion by 2030 due to skill gaps. With this in mind, he outlined Karnataka’s goal to become the “skill capital and knowledge destination of the world,” aiming to cultivate a talented workforce that can attract global businesses and drive economic growth.

On competition for investments, Kharge remarked that Karnataka is moving beyond marketing itself as an investment destination to prioritising skilling its people.

“The first step to solving unemployment is acknowledging it as a problem,” he said, stressing the need for solutions to curb illegal migration with around 10 Indians every hour getting caught at the border, and enhance employability.

Speaking on semiconductor investments being diverted to Assam, Kharge asserted that inter-state cooperation should not come at the cost of the state’s progress. “Semiconductor companies that were initially expected to come to Tamil Nadu or Karnataka have now emerged in Assam. We can share with our neighbours—who are brothers and sisters from different states—but not at the cost of our progress.”

He criticised the new University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines, stating, “If the UGC or the central government wants to impose its will, let it first start funding state universities.”

Addressing the Union government, he remarked, “You neither support us in any form nor should you take away our powers.”

He further noted, “When students face issues like inadequate hostel food, they don’t protest in front of the Governor, the President, or the Prime Minister. They approach the Higher Education Minister. Yet, you neither assist us in any meaningful way, but instead, seek to strip away all our powers.”