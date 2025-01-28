NIRF 2025 data submission window closes on January 31: Final call for institutions

The Ministry of Education will be closing the data submission window for the upcoming National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings on Friday, January 31, 2025. This was stated in a report by the Hindustan Times.

Institutions that wish to participate in the NIRF Rankings 2025 must submit their data by 5 pm through the official website at nirfindia.org.



The NIRF Rankings 2025 will mark the tenth edition of this annual ranking process conducted by the ministry. Universities and educational institutions across India are ranked each year based on key parameters.



The rankings are determined by five critical parameters:



- Teaching, learning and resources

- Research and professional practices

- Graduation outcomes

- Outreach and inclusivity

- Perception



According to the official website, the NIRF ranking methodology is derived from the recommendations and understanding reached by a Core Committee.



Additionally, the NIRF Rankings are classified into the following categories:



- Overall

- Universities

- Colleges

- Research institutions

- Engineering

- Management

- Pharmacy

- Medical- Dental- Law

- Architecture and Planning

- Agriculture and Allied Sectors

- Innovation

- Open University

- Skill University

- State Public University



The last three categories — Innovation, Open University, and Skill University — were introduced in the rankings last year.



NIRF 2024 highlights:

The NIRF Rankings 2024 were unveiled by Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on August 12 at a special ceremony held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.



In the Overall category, IIT Madras claimed the top position, followed by IISc Bengaluru in second place and IIT Bombay in third.



In the Engineering category, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras retained its position at the top, with IIT Delhi in second place and IIT Bombay securing third.



For the Medical category, AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) Delhi ranked first, with PGIMER (Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education & Research), Chandigarh in second and Christian Medical College, Vellore in third place.