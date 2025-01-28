NIFT admit card 2025 expected to release soon: Important information for candidates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is anticipated to release the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Admit Card 2025 for all candidates who have registered for the entrance exam, as stated in a report by NDTV.

This exam is crucial for admission to various undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), and PhD programmes for the academic session 2025-26.

Alongside the release of the admit card, the NTA will also provide the city intimation slip 2025, which will include important details about the allocated exam city for each candidate.



The entrance exam will be held for multiple courses, including UG programmes such as Bachelor of Design (BDes), Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BF Tech), and PG programmes like Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), and Master of Fashion Technology (MF Tech) (Regular and NLEA - NIFT Lateral Entry Admission).

The exam will take place in 82 cities across India in both Hindi and English mediums on February 9, 2025.



For the NIFT entrance exam 2025, the General Ability Test (GAT) will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode, while the Creative Ability Test (CAT) will be held in Pen and Paper Based Test (PBT) mode.



How to download NIFT admit card 2025:



1. Visit the official NIFT website at nift.ac.in.

2. On the homepage, click on the “NIFT Admit Card 2025” link.

3. Enter your login credentials, including your registered email address and date of birth.

4. Click “Submit” to access and view your NIFT admit card 2025.



Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the release of the admit card and other important details.