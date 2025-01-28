JEE Main 2025 Exam guidelines and dress code: Key details for candidates

The first session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 will resume today, Tuesday, January 28. The Paper 2 exam, for BArch (Bachelor of Architecture) and BPlanning (Bachelor of Planning) candidates, is scheduled for 30 January. This was stated in a report by Patrika News.

The exam will be conducted as a Computer Based Test (CBT) at various centres across the country. Recognised as one of the most challenging exams globally, JEE has stringent exam arrangements and detailed guidelines for candidates.

JEE Main 2025 exam guidelines

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released crucial guidelines for the upcoming exam:

– All candidates will undergo biometric verification and attendance tracking even after taking a toilet break.

– Candidates must arrive at the exam centre at least an hour before the exam begins for biometric recording.

– Those appearing for Paper 2 are required to bring their geometry box set, pencils, erasers, and coloured pencils or crayons. Note that watercolours are not allowed on the drawing sheet.

– Diabetic candidates are allowed to bring sugar tablets and fruits. Transparent water bottles are permitted, but chocolates, candies, and sandwiches are prohibited.

– After completing the exam, candidates must drop their JEE Main Admit Card in the designated box when leaving the hall.

– Registration via DigiLocker or ABC ID is mandatory. Candidates who haven’t registered through these platforms or selected non-Aadhaar authentication options must arrive early on exam day.

JEE Main 2025 dress code

The NTA has specified a dress code for candidates:

– Jewellery, including rings, bangles, and earrings, is strictly prohibited.

– Thick-soled shoes are not allowed.

– Candidates should wear comfortable clothing suitable for the exam.

– Scarves and similar accessories are not permitted.

What to bring to the exam centre

Candidates are required to bring the following items:

– A printed copy of the admit card.

– A valid photo ID proof.

– A photograph must be affixed to the admit card, with two additional copies to carry.

– One photograph should also be attached to the attendance sheet, matching the one submitted with the application form.

Prohibited items at the exam centre

Certain items are strictly prohibited:

– Handbags and purses cannot be carried.

– Geometry boxes, pencil boxes, stationery, or any reading material are not allowed.

– Food items and bottled water are prohibited.

– Mobile phones are strictly forbidden.

– Gadgets such as earphones, microphones, pagers, calculators, docupens, slide rules, log tables, cameras, and tapes are not allowed inside the exam centre.

These guidelines aim to ensure a smooth, fair, and secure examination process for all candidates.