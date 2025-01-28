Indian education source of liberation: Bihar Guv at ThinkEdu Conclave 2025

Indian education is not only a source of empowerment but, more importantly, a source of liberation, said Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Bihar on Day 2 of the 13th ThinkEdu Conclave 2025 on 28 January.

Khan discussed the role of morality in Indian education, contrasting it with the Western concept that focuses on empowerment. He emphasised that without ethical and moral values, no amount of knowledge can prevent an individual from degenerating into a brute. Khan stressed the need for the growth of wisdom to accompany the growth of knowledge.

In conversation with the editorial director of The New Indian Express, Prabhu Chawla, Khan said one of the major reasons for the current state of affairs and societal tension in the nation is the fact that we still follow the education system that we adopted from the colonial period.

When asked if India has become more divided than ever, Khan responded, “I don't think today India is more divided than it was ever, but this impression is definitely because our education system is divorced from the definition or the perspective of the Indian thought leaders.”

He emphasised that while education is often viewed solely as a means of self-improvement or empowerment, the crucial aspect of how to use that power is missing from our education system. This gap, he noted, exists because we continue to follow the same system that was adopted during the colonial era.

“For the first time, under the new education policy (NEP), we have talked about the Indian knowledge system,” said Khan.

When asked if the current education system, inherited from colonials, is the reason for the current division in our society, Khan replied, “Before blaming others, we need to blame ourselves. The colonial rule is not there anymore but why have we continued with the same system and not changed it.”

He further stated the Indian education system teaches you about the divinity of mankind. It teaches you to develop that attitude where you look at others as an extension of yourself.

“You recognise that the same divine spirit that resides within you also resides in others. If we truly learn this lesson and internalise it, recognising the divinity in others, it will be impossible for me to ever harm or oppress another person,” added Khan.

He further added that every culture in the world was defined by race, language, faith and belief. However, Indian thought leaders had rejected all these characteristics which are variable and alienable, and that is why Indian culture and civilization were defined by Atma (Soul). He quoted various Sholaks to make his point clear.

When asked if he favours no appeasement to anybody policy, he said whenever you try to give special rights or privileges, it distorts the essence of democracy.

“There is little difference between inequality, practising discrimination, and granting special rights. In a democracy, the moment the concept of equality is compromised, or the law is not upheld, the entire system is distorted. This invites problems, not only for society but also for those it intends to help, as they become the target of others' anger,” said Khan.