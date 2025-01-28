GTU Winter session 2025 exam results now available online

Gujarat Technological University (GTU) has officially announced the results for the winter session exams for various programmes, including BE (Bachelor of Engineering) BPH (Bachelor of Pharmacy), PDDC (Post Diploma in Digital Communication), ME Master of Engineering), MAM (Master of Applied Management), and DPH (Diploma in Pharmacy). This was stated in a report by the Free Press Journal.

The Gujarat Technological University 2025 session results can now be accessed online through the university's official website, gtu.ac.in.



GTU has published the results for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses, as per the latest updates. Students can check their respective results on the official website at gtu.ac.in.



GTU result 2025 – exam dates and courses:



- BV SEM 2 – Remedial (Dec 2024) exam: January 27, 2025

- DIPL SEM 5 – Regular (Dec 2024) exam: January 27, 2025

- DIPL SEM 5 – Remedial (Dec 2024) exam: January 27, 2025

- MAM SEM 4 – Remedial (Dec 2024) exam: January 25, 2025

- BI SEM 3 – Regular (Dec 2024) exam: January 24, 2025

- MAM SEM 5 – Regular (Dec 2024) exam: January 24, 2025

- MAM SEM 5 – Remedial (Dec 2024) exam: January 24, 2025

- DV SEM 2 – Remedial (Dec 2024) exam: January 24, 2025

- BPH SEM 6 – Remedial (Dec 2024) exam: January 23, 2025

- MCAIC SEM 2 – Remedial (Dec 2024) exam: January 23, 2025

- MCAIC SEM 3 – Regular (Dec 2024) exam: January 23, 2025

- MCAIC SEM 3 – Remedial (Dec 2024) exam: January 23, 2025

- MCAIC SEM 4 – Remedial (Dec 2024) exam: January 23, 2025

- PharmD Year 2 – Remedial (Dec 2024) exam: January 22, 2025



How to check your GTU exam results:

1. Visit the official GTU website at gtu.ac.in.

2. Click on the "Result List" section under the "Exam" category.

3. Select your respective course from the list provided.

4. Enter your enrollment or seat number along with the security code.

5. Hit the "Search" button to view your result.

6. The result will be displayed on the screen.

7. Download the PDF for future reference.



For additional information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official website of Gujarat Technological University.