Girl in Bareilly accuses school of denying sanitary pad during exam, family seeks action

A 16-year-old girl in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, has alleged that her school denied her a sanitary pad when she got her period during an exam on Friday, January 24. This was stated in a report by Jobaaj Stories.

The Class XI student claimed that after asking for help, she was instructed to wait outside the exam hall for over an hour but was never provided with a pad. Ultimately, she was sent home bleeding through her clothes, after she was denied permission to continue with her exam.



The girl's family has officially filed a complaint with the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) and has also reached out to both the Women and Child Welfare Department and the State Women’s Commission, demanding action against the school.



The girl's father expressed his frustration, stating that the principal and teachers ignored his daughter's plea for assistance. He said the situation left his daughter feeling deeply embarrassed, and now, she is afraid to return to school.



The acting principal, Rachna Arora, acknowledged being aware of the student’s request but explained that she was occupied with other duties at the time. She further stated that the student was asked to wait, but she had left the premises before the principal could speak to her.



The DIOS has formed a team to investigate the matter and check whether the school had sanitary pads available. The team is also ensuring that all schools are equipped with enough sanitary pads for girls, as part of a government initiative to promote menstrual hygiene education.



In September 2024, the Uttar Pradesh government launched a programme aimed at providing sanitary pads to girls in government schools. The programme, which is designed to promote health and regular attendance, has a budget of Rs 1.1 crore and will benefit 36,772 girls across 535 schools. School committees are tasked with purchasing and distributing the pads to ensure that every girl has access to them.



This incident highlights the challenges many girls face regarding menstrual hygiene in schools, particularly in rural areas, and underscores the importance of effectively implementing government programmes that support the health and well-being of students.