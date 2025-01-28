BJP will come to power in 2026: BJP TN Prez Annamalai at ThinkEdu Conclave 2025

Tamil Nadu (TN) needs an alternative political discourse to restore its former glory, reboot its economy, and enhance the quality of life for its people, stated Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President K Annamalai. Speaking at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2025 on January 28, Annamalai expressed confidence in the BJP's growing influence, particularly at the grassroots level, and declared that the party is poised to assume power in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

Annamalai argued that TN is currently off track, having lost its path two decades ago. While acknowledging that the BJP is a late entrant in the state and lacks the prominent cultural icons that the Dravidian parties boast, he pointed out that even these icons have now become outdated.

On Day 2 of the ThinkEdu Conclave 2025, K Annamalai took to the stage barefoot, honouring a political oath he had made a month ago following the Anna University rape case. During the session, The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla, who was moderating, questioned Annamalai’s approach, asking if he was attempting to portray himself as a political film star or indulging in theatrics, such as whipping himself upon his return from London. In response, Annamalai clarified that the act of whipping oneself is deeply rooted in TN’s culture, serving as a gesture of solidarity with the people and a way to connect with their struggles.



“Even when I visit my village, I witness people whipping themselves as part of our cultural traditions,” said Annamalai. “The new politics of this state has become completely detached from our culture. Tamil Nadu, with its countless temples, carries spirituality as an integral part of life. However, politics has now turned into a spiritual element in our state. So, when I whip myself, it is a part of that culture.”

When questioned about his decision to travel to London for studies immediately after the BJP’s defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Annamalai argued that politicians must stay ahead of the curve.

“The world is changing rapidly. We expect students and civil servants to upskill, so why not politicians? I don’t want to be the kind of politician who merely listens to secretaries and signs papers. I want to keep updating myself,” he justified.



Reflecting on his four years in politics, Annamalai outlined three key achievements of the BJP in TN. First, the party introduced a parallel narrative involving political, developmental, and ideological discourse. Second, the BJP has transitioned from an ‘infant’ phase to a ‘growing adult’ phase, building a strong base and reaching 85% of the state’s 68,000 booths during the election. He noted that in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured 81 lakh votes, with 50 lakh coming independently of alliances. The party's recent membership drive saw 48 lakh new members join. Lastly, Annamalai said the BJP has encouraged people to re-examine their understanding of Tamil Nadu's history.



Addressing educational concerns, Annamalai cited the NSER 2022 report, stating that 43% of Class 1 students in Tamil Nadu cannot identify numbers between one and nine, and 25% of Class 5 students struggle with basic subtraction. He questioned how the state could achieve a Rs 1 trillion economy with such educational shortcomings. Annamalai also highlighted environmental and agricultural issues, noting that cultivable land in Tamil Nadu has declined from 70 lakh hectares during Kamaraj’s era to 46 lakh hectares in 2024. He criticized the state for having five of India’s eight most polluted rivers and also becoming a leading liquor-selling state. He said the state continuously borrows for the mess and with it is set to borrow ₹1.55 lakh crore, notably, it is the people who are going pay them back. Moreover, despite continuous borrowing, the people suffer from poor roads and inadequate law and order.



When asked about the lack of recognition for Tamil Nadu’s freedom fighters by the union government, Annamalai blamed the state government for sidelining figures like Veerapandiya Kattabomman and Velu Nachiyar in favour of promoting their political icons. He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken Tamil culture globally, highlighting works like the Tirukkural.