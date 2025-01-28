AIBE XIX exam 2024 result: Scorecard download instructions

The Bar Council of India (BCI) is expected to release the results for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE XIX) 2024 soon, as stated in a report by ET Now.

Candidates who appeared for the AIBE XIX Exam, held on December 22, can check their results on the official website allindiabarexamination.com. To access the scorecard, candidates will need their application number and password.



AIBE XIX exam result 2024 link: allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE XIX scorecard 2024 credentials: Application number, password



Steps to download the AIBE XIX scorecard 2024 PDF:



1. Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com.

2. Click on the link for the AIBE XIX Scorecard 2024 PDF.

3. Enter your application number and password as required login credentials.

4. Your AIBE XIX scorecard 2024 PDF will appear on the screen.

5. Download and save the scorecard, and take a printout for future reference.



The AIBE XIX scorecard 2024 will include the following details:

- Candidate's name

- Roll number

- Aggregate marks

- Subject-wise marks

- Rank

- Other relevant details



Earlier, the AIBE XIX answer key was released on December 28. Candidates had the opportunity to raise objections to the answer key until January 10 on the official portal allindiabarexamination.com. Based on the objections, BCI will release the final answer key and the results on the official website.



AIBE XIX exam 2024 passing criteria:

- General and OBC (Other Backward Classes) candidates must obtain at least 45% marks to pass.

- SC (Schedule Caste) and ST (Schedule Tribe) candidates must secure at least 40% marks to pass.



For more information about the AIBE XIX Exam 2024, candidates are advised to visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com.