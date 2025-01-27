SSC GD admit card 2025: Exam dates, city details, and admit card release information announced

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued an official notification regarding the Constable (GD) exam for 2025, providing crucial updates about the exam date, city allocation, and admit card availability, as stated in a report by Hindustan Times.

According to the notification, the exam dates were available through the candidate login module on January 26.

Details about the exam cities for the SSC GD examination will be accessible 10 days before the start of a particular shift, as per the official notification on the SSC website.

The admit card, or the admission certificate-cum-commission copy, will be issued four days before each exam shift.

Candidates can download admit cards from their respective regional SSC websites, with a list of these regions on ssc.gov.in.

In addition, the Karnataka Kerala Region (KKR) has published the application status for the Constable (GD) exam.

The Staff Selection Commission is set to conduct the computer-based test for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination 2025 from February 4 to 25, 2025.

The exam will be held on various dates: February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025.

The test will be offered in English, Hindi, and 13 regional languages.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 39,481 vacancies across Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles (AR), and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The examination will feature 80 objective-type questions, with two marks for each correct answer and a penalty of 0.25 marks for incorrect answers.